Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,446 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 165.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,489,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $291.70. 71,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $289.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.