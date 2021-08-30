Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 620 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after purchasing an additional 362,928 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Landstar System by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,026,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

NASDAQ LSTR traded up $2.77 on Monday, hitting $171.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,335. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.92 and a 12-month high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

