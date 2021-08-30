Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.19. 955,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,299,219. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $440.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $152.80 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

