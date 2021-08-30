Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 157 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after acquiring an additional 566,506 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,871,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,065,408,000 after acquiring an additional 348,448 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,175 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,862 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $19.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $731.20. 1,023,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,833,875. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.88 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $723.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.79, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $677.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

