Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,061 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.67. 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,812,668. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

