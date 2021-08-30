Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 772 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $163.65. The stock had a trading volume of 83,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,709. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $174.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

