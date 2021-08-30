Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,076 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,705,000 after purchasing an additional 173,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,682,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,620,000 after purchasing an additional 317,304 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.02. 135,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,020. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83, a PEG ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

