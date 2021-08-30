International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Up 40.6% in August

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 206,300 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the July 29th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.81. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $14.23.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

