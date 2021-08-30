International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of International Game Technology worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $21.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 163.31 and a beta of 2.18. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

