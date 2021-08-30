International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.96

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 77106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $696.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $141,349.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,987.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in International Money Express by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 98,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

