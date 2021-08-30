Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) Trading 11.5% Higher

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IGLDF)’s stock price rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10.

About Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF)

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

