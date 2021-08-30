Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Update

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the July 29th total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Shares of INTZ stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.45. 159,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,250. The company has a market cap of $78.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.84.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 141.52% and a negative net margin of 203.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.