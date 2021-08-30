Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sells $907,377.52 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
INTU stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $565.38. The company had a trading volume of 60,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $518.43. The company has a market capitalization of $154.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 61,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth $4,194,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth $20,690,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
