Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sells $907,377.52 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

INTU stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $565.38. The company had a trading volume of 60,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $518.43. The company has a market capitalization of $154.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 61,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth $4,194,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth $20,690,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.