Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Short Interest Update

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the July 29th total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Inuvo during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 139.8% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inuvo during the second quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Inuvo by 1,873.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Inuvo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inuvo alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:INUV opened at $0.72 on Monday. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative net margin of 16.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.01%.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.