Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Holdings Decreased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,755 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,597,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,021,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 914,037 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,111,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,728,000 after purchasing an additional 844,080 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 296.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 494,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,823,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,745,000 after purchasing an additional 313,701 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.56. 18,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,032. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.