Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.99

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 49 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,054,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2,466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after buying an additional 914,233 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,324,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 191,166 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 71,124 shares during the period.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.