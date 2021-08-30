Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.99

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 49 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,054,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2,466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after buying an additional 914,233 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,324,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 191,166 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 71,124 shares during the period.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

