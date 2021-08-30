Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Down 27.8% in August

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the July 29th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $187.42 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $111.39 and a 1 year high of $191.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

