Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the July 29th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHIT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,017,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 736,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 45,161 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 462,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 41,146 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 116.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 62,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 126.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHIT stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.81. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

