Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Up 35.3% in August

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the July 29th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLT traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.91. 5,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,241. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

