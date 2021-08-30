Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Update

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the July 29th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PID. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 26,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PID stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $18.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

