Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Up 40.5% in August

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the July 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KBWD opened at $20.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.47. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter worth $364,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 112,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 40,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter worth $300,000.

