Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Up 40.5% in August

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the July 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of KBWD opened at $20.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.47. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $21.65.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%.
