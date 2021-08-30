Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the July 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 946.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth $264,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $373,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth $410,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 62.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $80.59. 1,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,757. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.46. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $81.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

