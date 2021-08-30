Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.12

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 82997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0524 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 290.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

