Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the July 29th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 10.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.53. 14,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,172. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.