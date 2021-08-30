Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.8% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $700,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded up $4.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $380.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,173,441. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $376.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $362.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

