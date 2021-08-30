Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $376.67

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $376.67 and last traded at $376.52, with a volume of 4765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $376.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $558,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 30,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,756,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $15,982,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $10,068,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

