Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $4.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $380.52. 1,765,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,173,441. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $362.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $376.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

