Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.1% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $26,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $380.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,173,441. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $376.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

