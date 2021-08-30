Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lowered by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.1% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $26,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $379.69. 1,194,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,173,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $362.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $376.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

