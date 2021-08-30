Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $204.20

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $204.20 and last traded at $204.16, with a volume of 207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.37.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.29.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.