Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

NYSEARCA:RPG traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.16. 207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,230. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.29. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.77 and a fifty-two week high of $202.70.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

