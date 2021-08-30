Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,466 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 8.3% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned 1.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $29,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,691,000 after acquiring an additional 142,759 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,275,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,239,000.

Shares of RPV traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,053. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.30. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $82.27.

