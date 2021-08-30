Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Stake Boosted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XMHQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 957.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 149,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,920,000 after purchasing an additional 89,042 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5,372.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 28,528 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 327.6% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 27,025 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 111.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,983 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $79.53. 12,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,972. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14.

