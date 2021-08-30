Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Shares Sold by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF comprises 2.8% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.20% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $9,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,885,000 after acquiring an additional 209,812 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,272,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,612,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,185,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,705,000.

Shares of RZV traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,052. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.86. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $100.10.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

