Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Stock Position Decreased by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XSMO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSMO traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.97. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,075. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $56.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.86.

