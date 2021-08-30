Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) is Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s 4th Largest Position

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,401 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned 0.53% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $12,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB remained flat at $$33.54 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,543. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

