Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.26

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.26 and last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 61 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 35.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.