Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,766 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.75% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRIG. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 200.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 158,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 105,678 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 646,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 101,566 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 627,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 94,984 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 91.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 161,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 76,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 63.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 154,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 60,301 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $25.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.