Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Purchased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the quarter. Invesco Water Resources ETF comprises about 1.4% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHO. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

PHO traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $59.05. 299,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,618. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.60. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

