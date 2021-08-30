Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) traded down 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. 15,211 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 13,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHIVF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Invesque from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on shares of Invesque in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

