Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 30th (AAPL, AFRM, ASAN, BIG, DG, EXPD, HASI, HUBG, LXRX, MANH)

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 30th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $175.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $53.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €106.00 ($124.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $96.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $80.00 to $82.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $165.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $95.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $14.50 to $12.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $57.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

