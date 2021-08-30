Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 30th (AAPL, AFRM, ASAN, BIG, DG, EXPD, HASI, HUBG, LXRX, MANH)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 30th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $175.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $53.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €106.00 ($124.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $96.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $80.00 to $82.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $165.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $95.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $14.50 to $12.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $57.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

