Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 30th (AFRM, BIG, CATY, CBWBF, CM, CYBR, FRT, FTNT, HRUFF, KIM)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 30th:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $82.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $66.00 to $58.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $40.00 to $44.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$150.00 to C$154.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $160.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $120.00 to $125.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $310.00 to $350.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $23.00 to $25.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $105.00 to $123.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $172.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $48.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $68.00 to $75.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $60.00 to $65.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $240.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

