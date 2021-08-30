Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 30th (AFRM, BIG, CATY, CBWBF, CM, CYBR, FRT, FTNT, HRUFF, KIM)

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 30th:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $82.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $66.00 to $58.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $40.00 to $44.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$150.00 to C$154.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $160.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $120.00 to $125.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $310.00 to $350.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $23.00 to $25.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $105.00 to $123.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $172.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $48.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $68.00 to $75.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $60.00 to $65.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $240.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.