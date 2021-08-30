Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Premier (PINC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Premier (NASDAQ: PINC):

8/24/2021 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

8/21/2021 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

8/19/2021 – Premier had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Premier had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,002. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Premier by 650.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 85.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Premier by 66.1% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

