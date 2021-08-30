Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Exchange Income (EIF)

Exchange Income (TSE: EIF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/16/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00.

8/5/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$48.50 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Exchange Income had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Exchange Income stock traded down C$0.59 on Monday, hitting C$43.02. 57,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,048. Exchange Income Co. has a 1 year low of C$29.77 and a 1 year high of C$44.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 29.49.

Get Exchange Income Co alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.27%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.