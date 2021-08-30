Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Exchange Income (EIF)

Exchange Income (TSE: EIF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/16/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00.
- 8/5/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$48.50 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/6/2021 – Exchange Income had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/6/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/2/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Exchange Income stock traded down C$0.59 on Monday, hitting C$43.02. 57,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,048. Exchange Income Co. has a 1 year low of C$29.77 and a 1 year high of C$44.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 29.49.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.27%.
