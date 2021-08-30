Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITRM):

8/25/2021 – Iterum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

8/24/2021 – Iterum Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

8/17/2021 – Iterum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

8/12/2021 – Iterum Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

8/5/2021 – Iterum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

8/4/2021 – Iterum Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

7/30/2021 – Iterum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

7/29/2021 – Iterum Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

7/27/2021 – Iterum Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $0.70 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Iterum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $0.69 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Iterum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at G.Research, Llc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.66. 13,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,232,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.25. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Get Iterum Therapeutics plc alerts:

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 3,304.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,175 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,598,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.