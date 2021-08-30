Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SOC Telemed (TLMD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SOC Telemed (NASDAQ: TLMD) recently:

8/19/2021 – SOC Telemed was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Specialists On Call Inc. is a provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Specialists On Call Inc., formerly known as Healthcare Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

8/13/2021 – SOC Telemed had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – SOC Telemed had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – SOC Telemed had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $10.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TLMD stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.08. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 66.37% and a negative net margin of 88.63%. As a group, analysts predict that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLMD. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in SOC Telemed in the second quarter valued at $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SOC Telemed in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in SOC Telemed in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SOC Telemed in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SOC Telemed in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

