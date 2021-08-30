Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 30th (AVTR, CM, EOG, EWCZ, MGY, TD, WEBR)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 30th:

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ). They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Truist began coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its market perfom rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR). They issued an overweight rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock.

