Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 30th (ACOPF, AMH, AMTB, CPT, EDU, EWCZ, EXP, MAYNF, MGY, OLLI)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, August 30th:
The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.
European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.
OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.
Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.
ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for The a2 Milk Company Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The a2 Milk Company Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.