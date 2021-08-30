Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 56,150 shares.The stock last traded at $99.43 and had previously closed at $97.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSR. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.33.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CSR)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.