Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Purchased by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the first quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Invitae during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the first quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invitae by 729.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitae alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 110,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,165. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $642,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $539,692.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,475 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.